It’s probably not the best idea to go to your job’s competition with around 20,000 people surrounding you who could recognize you.

While on “MinnMax”, Former WWE Senior Producer of WWE Podcasts Dan Ryckert revealed how he used to hide his identity while attending AEW shows.

“I went to Dynamite in person, two weeks in a row,” Ryckert stated. “Once in Jersey at the Prudential Center and once at this big ‘Grand Slam’ thing at Arthur Ashe stadium, and both times, I wore a Luchador mask because it’s like, I was given tickets to the events and I didn’t know where they were going to be. And just in case they happened to be ringside and then someone does a really crazy move and it cuts to the crowd, here is WWE employee: Dan Ryckert.”

The AEW “Dynamite” Grand Slam edition at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, 2021 was the biggest show AEW has done to this point, with it being their only show to hit 20,000+ attendees. The show kicked off with a classic 30-minute match that went to a time-limit draw between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, who was competing in his first match with the company after leaving WWE earlier that year.

Also on the show, the self-proclaimed ‘Salt of the Earth’ MJF defeated Brian Pillman Jr., Malakai Black defeated Cody Rhodes in their second of three matches together, and Darby Allin teamed with Sting in a winning effort against Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, known as FTR.

In the main event of the show, Ruby Soho got her first chance to win the AEW Women’s Championship after winning a Casino Battle Royale for the chance at AEW’s All Out Pay-Per-View. Soho ultimately lost to then-champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who lost the championship to Thunder Rosa months later. Soho and Baker met up again, this time on Pay-Per-View at Double or Nothing 2022, when Baker won yet again, winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tourament on the women’s side this time around.

