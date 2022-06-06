The upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event has officially sold out after tickets went on sale, with WWE expecting a crowd of around 12,000.

The show is taking place on Saturday, July 2nd at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, and @WrestleTix has confirmed the tickets have now sold out. The presale saw 9,000 tickets sold, with the public sale then helping to shift the rest of the tickets that were available for the WWE Universe.

WWE Money in the Bank

SAT JUL 02, 2022 – 4:30 PM

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas NV Available Tickets => 238

Current Setup/Capacity => 12,088

Tickets Distributed => 11,850 (98.0%) Presale(s) moved 9K+. Yesterday's public sale moved the rest.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/I9FgpzpQaf — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) June 4, 2022

WWE’s Money In The Bank premium live event recently changed location, as the event was originally going to take place at the Allegiant Stadium. The company had Cody Rhodes in the stadium doing a commercial for it which aired on WWE television, but that then changed to the MGM Grand Arena, with WWE branding it as an “intimate” venue.

Those fans who had already purchased tickets for the previous venue were given priority when it came to buying them again and were also given an automatic refund for their initial purchase. Even though the company had not sold out the Allegiant Stadium, there were more tickets sold for Allegiant than the sold-out MGM Grand, according to @WrestleTix. WWE had moved 16,826 tickets before the event’s venue changed.

WWE Money In The Bank

Sat • Jul 02 • 4:30 PM

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas , NV Available Tickets => 8,281

Current Setup/Capacity => 25,107

Tickets Distributed => 16,826 [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/9PJhfAnPuJ — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) April 25, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media in order to mock WWE for switching up the location, as he claimed he had one of his favorite days being able to tell UFC President Dana White about the fact WWE moved to a smaller building. He also pointed out that WWE was moving to go against UFC on International Fight Week, which he claimed was sarcastically labeled a “genius move.” People backstage in WWE were reportedly furious about Khan’s tweets on the situation.

Right now, no matches have been announced for WWE’s Money In The Bank, although it had previously been claimed that Roman Reigns would be defending his WWE Universal Undisputed Championship against Riddle. One man who will not be part of the event is Cody Rhodes, as he is set to undergo surgery this week after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

