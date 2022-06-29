With so much going on in the pro wrestling landscape these days, it’s easy to forget it’s only been a month since AEW star MJF took us all on a rollercoaster ride, from speculation he’d refuse to appear at AEW Double or Nothing, only to do so, to his fiery speech against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan on “AEW Dynamite” a few days later. Since then, all has been quiet on the MJF front except for a few comments from those in AEW, with some openly criticizing him while others have played coy or offered no comment at all.

The latest to talk about MJF’s situation? None other than Dark Order’s Jon Silver. In an appearance at a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, the Meat Man talked about MJF’s gripes, albeit not too seriously, and answered whether or not MJF was worthy of his raise.

“No. He actually should be paying the company to be on TV, I think,” Silver said with a laugh. “I’ve known him since he started. He should be paying them so he can be on TV. That’s what I think.”

Not only did Silver feel MJF wasn’t worthy of a raise, but he was quick to point out other “reasons” MJF is perhaps not the “Salt of the Earth” he claims to be. This included a story about planes — not the kind of story involving MJF and planes that one would expect.

“MJF is standing when the plane lands,” Silver said. “He’s up, he’s standing there, waiting obnoxiously. That’s all I really need to say.”

No word on how MJF is taking these serious accusations from or whether he will offer a rebuttal. As noted, the AEW star has not been seen since the June 1 episode of “AEW Dynamite”, and it’s unknown when, or even if, he will return to the promotion.

