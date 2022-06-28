The effects of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe vs. Wade last week have rippled into pro wrestling, with many wrestlers commenting negatively on the ruling and those who have praised it, such as WWE Hall of Famer Kane. Now, WWE star Liv Morgan is looking to do her part in protecting a woman’s right to make her own choice.

On Twitter Monday afternoon, hours before she wrestled on “WWE Monday Night Raw,” Morgan made an important announcement regarding her third-party earnings in July.

“For the month of July, I will be donating 100% of my share of Cameo earnings to The National Network of Abortion Funds,” Morgan tweeted. “Please consider booking a cameo from me so we can ensure every woman around the world has a choice.”

For the month of July, I will be donating 100% of my share of @BookCameo earnings to The National Network of Abortion Funds. Please consider booking a cameo from me so we can ensure every woman around the world has a choice. 🖤https://t.co/uMflXoBwop — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 27, 2022

Morgan is one of many wrestlers who has spoken in support for women’s and abortion rights. WWE star Becky Lynch did so after the Supreme Court’s ruling last Friday, in response to a tweet supporting the ruling from former WWE star Jaxson Ryker. Meanwhile, soon-to-be-former WWE star Paige has been active on social media over the last several days criticizing the decision, while AEW World Champion CM Punk, in the lead up to the Supreme Court’s ruling, sported several pro-choice shirts while appearing on “AEW Dynamite.”

Yes. I chose to be mother. To a daughter. That I could safely deliver and afford to raise. A daughter who deserves autonomy over her own body. Banning abortions doesn’t stop them. It stops safe ones. God bless you, your ignorance and lack of uterus https://t.co/mKaWiz2UHE — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 25, 2022

Carmine, I am pro choice. A woman can do whatever she wants with her body at any period of time. Now give me a reason you want women’s rights taken away? And a good one. And don’t use your religion. https://t.co/rRK6cFOkkH — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2022

Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss last night on “Raw” just days before the two are set to be opponents in the Women’s Money in the Bank match at WWE Money in the Bank. Joining Morgan and Bliss in the match are Lynch, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Money in the Bank will air on Peacock this Sunday, in the intimate confines of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For those interested in purchasing a cameo from Morgan over the next month, they can do so here.

