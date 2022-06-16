Matt Hardy may not have been part of the “AEW Dynamite Road Rager” main event as was previously planned, but the wrestling legend was certainly watching it.

The bout was originally set to be a triple threat ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships that was going to pit Jurassic Express against The Young Bucks and The Hardys. But following Jeff Hardy’s arrest for his third DUI in 10 years, the former WWE tag team were pulled.

The other two teams involved did compete though, with Matt and Nick Jackson becoming the new AEW Tag Team Champions, and Matt reacted to the match on social media.

He said: “Watching this #AEWDynamite Ladder Match between @youngbucks & #JurassicExpress very closely. I’m very disappointed I’m not in this match in front of this fantastic STL crowd. I promise I’ll bounce back.”

Tony Khan released a statement this week regarding Jeff, making it clear that he was suspended from AEW without pay, and he would not be able to return to the company until he had undergone treatment and maintained his sobriety. AEW is assisting him in getting the necessary help, and Khan claimed Jeff is open to receiving that.

It is currently unknown what AEW’s plans are for Matt moving forwards, but as of this week, he was not involved at all. Originally The Hardys were set to compete against Dragon Lee and Dralistico at AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this Saturday, and it has since been confirmed that while Jeff is no longer involved, Matt will still be appearing, with details set to come about the new match soon.

Prior to Jeff’s arrest, The Hardys were reportedly being strongly considered to win the titles this week, but there had been concern amongst some of the talent backstage in regards to Jeff’s condition. He had reportedly been intoxicated on two other occasions before this, and there was also concern regarding his performance at AEW’s Double Or Nothing.

Since his arrest, footage of Jeff drinking the night before the incident took place has been made public, where he claimed “Whiskey is my best friend, and my worst enemy.” Reby Hardy has also made a public comment on this situation, responding to fans who claim she and Matt are enablers, making it clear they took Jeff to his hotel that night and told promoters to not serve alcohol to him.

