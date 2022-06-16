Paige’s time in WWE is coming to an end after the former two-time Divas Champion announced last week she and the company would be parting ways when her contract expired next month. Since then she has made it known she is available for bookings outside the promotion (even clarifying her information for promoters) and has received an outpouring of support from wrestling stars in and out of WWE.

Now Paige is getting another heartwarming message of support from current STARDOM star KAIRI. Paige managed KAIRI, who wrestled in WWE as Kairi Sane, and Asuka in 2019 when Kairi and Asuka wrestled as the tag team The Kabuki Warriors.

“I wouldn’t be who I am now if it weren’t for you,” KAIRI tweeted. “I am so glad to have met you! #ThankYouPaige #Respect

Touched by KAIRI’s message, Paige responded to her former client with a simple heart emoji.

In a Twitch stream following the announcement of her impending departure, Paige clarified that it was ultimately WWE’s decision not to renew her contract. Nevertheless, she went on to say she held no hard feelings towards WWE, and would be open to a return should WWE ever ask her to come back. Paige’s plans are unknown, but she has made it known she would like to attempt an in-ring comeback over the last several years.

As for her former client, KAIRI has been very successful thus far in her return to STARDOM, where she worked from 2012 to 2017, when she signed with WWE. In her three matches since returning, she has compiled a 3-0 record, with two tag team victories with partners Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano, and a singles victory over Starlight Kid. She will next wrestle in a tag team match against Saya Kamitani and a mystery partner; KAIRI’s partner will also be a mystery.

