The Rock saw plenty of big-money moments in the Hell In A Cell main event and decided to let the match’s two competitors, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, know about it. Rhodes shared a video highlight package of the match on Twitter yesterday and The Rock responded after catching a visual of Cody’s extremely bruised chest.

“Holy s--t. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money!” The Rock tweeted.

Holy s--t.

Proud of both, you and Seth.

Go make your money!! 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2022

Rhodes tore his pectoral off the bone the Friday before the premiere live event but stayed adamant about competing on the card. This was the third and supposed final match between Rollins and Rhodes. Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and faced Rollins before having a second match at WrestleMania Backlash. All three matches between the two have received high praise from fans and colleagues alike.

Rhodes kicked off this past Monday’s “WWE Raw” with a promo focusing on his desire to compete in the Money In The Bank ladder match, but that was all before Rollins pulled a fast one on and attacked him on stage. This could all be a red herring on the road to Rhodes’ return, but it may be a means to write Rhodes off for the time being as well.

On Friday, Rhodes’ wife Brandi announced that her husband underwent successful pectoral surgery. “He is on the road to recovery now,” Brandi tweeted. Not long after, WWE confirmed this news as well.

There has been a great amount of speculation that The Rock will eventually be the opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Fuel was added to that fire when it was revealed that Rock has no movie commitments scheduled before WrestleMania season.

While The Rock and Rhodes have never faced each other in the ring, the two did have fun on Twitter together after a fan shared a photo of his son playing with figures of the two stars. Back in 2018, Seth Rollins was asked by “Sports Illustrated” about the potential of competing against the Rock at WrestleMania 35.

“Don’t get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he’s great. Love everything he’s done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don’t need him. We don’t need him. If we’re not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can’t hold onto these guys forever. We just can’t. To me, let’s do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That’s me.”

