With Jeff Hardy now out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future following his arrest for DUI last Monday, the focus now turns to Hardy’s upcoming legal situation.

The AEW star is scheduled for a hearing next month on July 5, and details of said hearing have now emerged.

PWInsider reported Monday afternoon that Hardy’s hearing has officially been designated an arraignment and bond hearing. This means that Hardy will enter either a plea of guilty or not guilty, followed by a determination of a potential bond to be enforced on Hardy. It’s unclear if this is in relation to the $3,500 bond Hardy paid to be released from jail the same day of his arrest.

As noted previously, Hardy was arrested around 10 a.m. last Monday after his car was reported to have been swerving on roads; his blood alcohol content was later reported to be nearly four times over the legal limit.

Hardy had spent the previous night at the “Slamdown VII Wrestling Convention” with his brother Matt, signing autographs and performing an acoustic concert set. Video later surfaced showing Hardy drinking during his performance.

Following his arrest, Hardy was suspended by AEW in a statement released by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan. Khan stated that Hardy could only return to the promotion if he completed treatment for his issues and then maintained his sobriety for an undisclosed amount of time. Hardy was also removed from the main event of “TripleMania XXX: Tijuana” this past Saturday; he was replaced by Johnny Elite, aka John Morrison.

Because this is Hardy’s third DUI arrest in the last ten years following two arrests months apart in 2019, he is being charged with a felony count of DUI, in addition to several misdemeanor charges. If he is convicted, Hardy potentially could face up to five years in prison.

