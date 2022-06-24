The WWE Intercontinental Championship is set to be on the line on tonight’s episode of “SmackDown”.

The new champion Gunther will put his title on the line against the former champion Ricochet. Gunther dethroned Ricochet on “SmackDown” two weeks ago. Gunther is undefeated since he was called up from “NXT” to be part of the “SmackDown” roster in April.

During last Friday’s “SmackDown”, WWE announced a pair of Money in the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s episode: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Aliyah vs. Shotzi.

Shotzi has been at odds with Aliyah since the May 13 episode of “SmackDown”. That’s when both women missed out on an open challenge issued by “SmackDown Women’s Champion” Ronda Rousey that ended up being answered by Raquel Rodriguez. Aliyah accused Shotzi of locking her in her locker room to prevent her from answering the open challenge.

Shotzi pulled off the same move during the June 3 episode of “SmackDown”. She once again locked Aliyah in her locker room in an attempt to prevent her from participating in a five-way #1 contender match. Shotzi is also coming off a solid showing in a loss to “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey two weeks ago.

As of Friday morning, WWE has not mentioned if Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s “SmackDown”. Last week’s episode ended with Reigns defeating Riddle to retain his title, and Lesnar making a surprise appearance to confront Reigns. WWE later announced Reigns will defend against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

As of Friday morning, here is the lineup announced for tonight’s show:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther (c)

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Aliyah vs. Shotzi

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “SmackDown” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]