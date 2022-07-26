It has now been over a month since Jungle Boy was brutally attacked by Christian Cage following Jurassic Express’ loss of the AEW World Tag Team Championships on “AEW Dynamite.” With Jungle Boy now back in the saddle, it’s only right that he’d address the betrayal by a man he once considered a friend and mentor.

And address it he shall, at least according to an announcement by AEW on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

“Jungle Boy returned to AEW last week at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, and TOMORROW night LIVE on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and 8 p.m. PT on TBS we’ll hear from Jungle Boy for the first time since Christian Cage’s shocking betrayal.”

As noted by AEW, Jungle Boy made his return last Wednesday and chased Christian through the “Dynamite” crowd with a chair following Christian and Luchasaurus’ victory over the Varsity Blondes. As of this writing, there is no word on whether Christian himself will appear on “Dynamite” tomorrow to confront his former protege.

It’s interesting to note that Luchasaurus isn’t mentioned by AEW in this tweet promoting Jungle Boy’s appearance. The dinosaur had appeared to side with Christian following Jungle Boy’s disappearance, presenting a far more sinister front in matches under Christian’s charge. Upon Jungle Boy’s return last week, however, Luchasaurus chose not to attack him and stepped aside, allowing his former partner to give chase to Christian. Whether this was a reunion of Jurassic Express or a game played by Luchasaurus and Christian is unclear.

All questions will apparently be answered for certain on “AEW Dynamite” tomorrow from Worcester, Massachusetts. The show will also feature Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Miyu Yamashita and AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley putting the title on the line against Rush.

