July 5 is not only two days before the anniversary of the formation of the New World Order, but it also happens to be the birthday of AEW star Adam Cole. And if one has a problem with Cole on this special occasion, Dr. Britt Baker DMD doesn’t want to hear it.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion and dentist took to Twitter today to post a photo and a special message for her long-time significant other.

“If you have a problem with Adam Cole, that says more about you than it does him,” Baker tweeted. “Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you, babe.”

Cole was recently the subject of conversation after WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the AEW star’s “lack of size.” Booker’s take later received criticism from fans and others in the wrestling business, such as Renee Paquette, who felt Booker’s remarks were an example of him body-shaming Cole. The former five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion later clarified his remarks regarding Cole, though he maintained his belief that Cole would benefit from adding muscle.

Fans last saw Adam Cole at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, where he took part in a four-way match also featuring Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Jay White, with White’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line. White pinned Cole to retain the championship; it has since been revealed that Cole worked the match with a labrum injury, followed by him suffering a concussion during the bout.

As of this writing, there is no timetable for when the Owen Hart Cup Winner will be returning to the ring, or whether or not he will be undergoing surgery for his injured shoulder.

