It’s going to be a busy next couple of months for AEW in terms of big shows. The promotion is running two weeks of Fyter Fest events in the state of Georgia, starting tomorrow with “AEW Dynamite,” has a special “Quake By The Lake” event coming up in August in Minnesota, and will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, this September for the second installment of AEW Grand Slam. In between all of that, though, is AEW All Out, the promotion’s next pay-per-view event, which will take place on September 4 but still has no announced location.

That will change tomorrow, however, as revealed by AEW announcer Tony Schiavone on this morning’s edition of “AEW Control Center.”

“Fans, get ready for a big announcement of the next AEW PPV event,” Schiavone said. “That announcement, and how you can get tickets, will be unveiled on AEW Dynamite on Fyter Fest, live on TBS as well.”

AEW All Out has traditionally taken place over Labor Day weekend at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, though the show emulated out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In May, AEW President Tony Khan said that it made a lot of sense to keep All Out in Chicago, hinting the event would take place there again. A banner for All Out could be seen in the United Center during AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, and has been featured in other arenas AEW has run since.

It should also be noted that “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage” will tape from Buffalo, New York, on September 7, just days after All Out is scheduled to take place; no location has been announced yet for the August 31 tapings of “Dynamite” or “Rampage.” Buffalo is in close proximity of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a location some fans have speculated on as a possible location for All Out. In recent months, Khan has also talked about his desire for AEW to tour Canada, where they have yet to run a show.

