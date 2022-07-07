Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre have teased working together in the past, and with WWE’s Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event coming up in the UK, there is a possibility this could come to fruition.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addressed his thoughts on Tyson Fury, a Heavyweight Champion in Boxing, possibly being the guest referee in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against him and current champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

“Maybe,” McIntyre said. “… [Fury] gets it when it comes to entertainment. You see his character, how outspoken he is, very much like a pro wrestler, sports entertainer. When he was with us, he had such a respect and passion for our industry.”

Fury may not have any experience as a referee, however, he has stepped inside a WWE ring before. At Crown Jewel 2019, Fury took on the ‘Monster Among Men ‘Braun Strowman, now known as Adam Scherr following his WWE release in 2021, in a match that went a little over eight minutes before Fury defeated Strowman by count-out. This remains Fury’s only match to date, however, he has challenged Drew McIntyre to a potential match someday.

The closest Fury and McIntyre have gotten to working together was Crown Jewel when McIntyre was also on the show in a ten-man tag team match later that night. He served as a part of Ric Flair’s Team alongside Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, King Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Flair’s team lost to Hulk Hogan’s team which was comprised of Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, Rusev, and Ricochet.

McIntyre is looking to reach the mountain top of the WWE and he looks to get there by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns has held the Universal Championship now for over 670 days and has held the WWE Championship for over 90 days, winning his second title in a Title vs. Title Unification Match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar. Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the titles at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match against Lesnar, in what would be his second title defense since WrestleMania.

Tyson Fury’s most recent boxing match came on April 23rd, 2022 when he defeated Dillian White in six rounds to retain the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Championships.

