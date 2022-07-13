From 2015 – 2017 Johnny Gargano was once a part of an extremely popular tag team alongside Tommaso Ciampa known as DIY, but in every form of storytelling, you need the perfect foe to raise the stakes.

While on “Good Karma Wrestling”, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano praised FTR, the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and discussed DIY’s matches against them while they were still known as The Revival in “NXT.”

“It’s awesome to see, man, and it’s something that I could’ve told you a long, long time ago,” Gargano said. “FTR, Revival, whatever you want to call them, they’ve been one of the best tag teams for a very, very, very, very, very long time, and me and Tommaso were lucky enough to have that series with them where we did Takeover: Brooklyn and Takeover: Toronto and have those tag team matches with those two guys because, for my money, they are the best tag team in the world currently. And I always, I said for a very, very, long time and I still do believe this, FTR and Young Bucks are just once in a generation tag teams.”

DIY took on FTR at NXT: Takeover Brooklyn attempting to win the NXT Tag Team Championships in a losing effort. However, this would not be the end of the line in the journey of DIY’s quest for the gold as the two teams would then meet again at NXT Takeover: Toronto where the two teams engaged in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. With a hot Toronto crowd behind them, DIY was finally able to win the titles and celebrate their win.

FTR has not stopped there when it comes to tag team gold, as the pairing has won multiple sets of tag team gold since first coming together in “NXT” in 2014. FTR held the NXT Tag Team Championships on two different occasions before moving up to the main roster. While on WWE’s main roster, FTR won both the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and the Raw Tag Team Championships, winning the latter on two separate occasions.

Following their departure from WWE in the first half of 2020 after having their requested releases granted, FTR made the jump over to AEW in the summer of 2020 and won the AEW Tag Team Championships shortly thereafter. FTR lost their titles to the Young Bucks after 63 days, which, to this day, sits as the shortest Tag Team Championship reign in AEW.

However, just because they lost the AEW Tag Titles, that doesn’t mean they were done chasing gold, because since October of 2021, FTR won and still holds the AAA Tag Team Championships. At ROH Supercard 2022 on April 1st, FTR defeated the Briscoes to win the ROH Tag Team Championships and defended those titles at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door in a Winner Takes All Match against Roppongi Vice and Jeff Cobb & The Great O’ Khan with the IWGP Tag Team Championships on the line as well.

FTR won the match and currently holds the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Championships. FTR has also been ranked number one for an impressive number of weeks in AEW’s rankings for the AEW Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by the Young Bucks, yet have not received a shot at the titles.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Good Karma Wrestling” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]