It may not be long now before Kenny Omega is in an AEW ring again after reports emerged last week that there were tentative plans for him to be part of All Out in September. But he already has a keen interest in what’s going on with the company right now, particularly as concerns the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Miyu Yamashita.

In a tweet late Tuesday evening, Omega offered some praise for Yamashita prior to her AEW Women’s World Championship match tonight on “AEW Dynamite”, and a message for the 27-year-old ace of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

“Even with the few visits she’s had overseas she’s already been introduced to how ignorant and pathetic the know-it-all ‘fans’ social media can be,” Omega tweeted. “Ignore them and show everyone just how obvious the difference in skill is. The true supporters are also watching and support you.”

Even with the few visits she’s had overseas she’s already been introduced to how ignorant and pathetic the know-it-all “fans” on social media can be. Ignore them and show everyone just how obvious the difference in skill is. The true supporters are also watching and support you https://t.co/eNiUR7kED4 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 27, 2022

This not the first time Omega has come to the defense of foreign talent. The former AEW World Champion has been critical recently of American fans for their reactions towards Japanese talent in AEW, including female wrestlers such as Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki, former AEW Women’s World Champions Hikaru Shida and Riho, and DDT star Konosuke Takeshita.

Yamashita made her AEW debut at the promotion’s Los Angeles tapings for “AEW Dark: Elevation” back in May, teaming with Skye Blue in a losing effort against Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb. Despite the loss, her performance, as well as several performances in the U.S. indies at the time, impressed AEW owner Tony Khan, and reports emerged suggesting Yamashita as a possible challenger for AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. Those reports were confirmed when Rosa journeyed to Japan to take on Yamashita at TJPW’s Summer Sun Princess ’22 event, where Yamashita defeated Rosa in a World Title Eliminator match to earn a title shot. The match would later air on the July 12 episode of “AEW Dark.”

Should Yamashita defeat Rosa tonight, it will mark the fifth time she has held a major Women’s Championship in her career. She has previously held TJPW’s Princess of Princess Championship three times and the SHINE Championship once.

