Since their release from WWE in November of 2021, wrestling couple Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have kept busy on the independent circuit, including Major League Wrestling, where they appeared at the recent Battle Riot TV tapings. One place fans haven’t expected Kross or Bordeaux to show up, however, is back in Impact Wrestling, with Bordeaux shooting down the idea of the couple ever returning to the promotion back in March, saying “We’re never going back to Impact. Never.”

In an appearance on The Wrassingh Show this past Sunday, Kross took a more measured, but no less direct approach to the subject.

“Respectfully, neither of us will be returning,” Kross said. “Many of our friends work there, and we are happy for the success they are finding. There were many people in our corner for years that still work for that company, and we have never, ever been on record to ever say anything derogatory about any company we’ve ever worked for. That’s beneath us.

“There’s a lot of people involved with companies per se, but if you have a problem with one or two or three people, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a systematic issue. So we’re happy for everybody’s success. We just don’t live in that place anymore. We’re always moving forward, so we just leave it behind us. That’s really all I have to say about it.”

Both Kross and Bordeaux debuted in Impact Wrestling back in 2018, with Kross first appearing in June, followed by Bordeaux a month later. The duo would remain in the promotion for about a year before Kross requested his release in May 2019. Bordeaux was released a month later, while Kross remained in the company (albeit largely offscreen) until December when his release was granted.

