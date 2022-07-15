Killer Kross, known as Karrion Kross in WWE, had to make significant changes to his presentation made when he came up to the main roster. He lost Scarlett, who had accompanied him to his matches and was a major part of his entrance, and had his character changed within the first couple of months of his arrival on “WWE Raw.” Kross wasn’t the only person to see changes to his character, either — Keith Lee also saw himself go from “Limitless” Keith Lee to “Bearcat Keith Lee to Bearcat Lee, the last of which was never used, but was advertised.

During an appearance on NBC Sports, Kross discussed Lee’s change of character while the duo were in WWE together.

“I was there in proximity to him while all that was happening and it was f*cking weird,” Kross said. “I would look over at Keith and I would be like, ‘Dude, for what it’s worth, I think they should have took you straight to Lesnar’. I think that would have been the most sensible thing to do. They teased it in the Rumble, I don’t know why they’re doing this. Kudos to you. You’re trying your thing, I’m trying mine. I’m sitting here in suspenders with a helmet on, you’re wearing this weird stuff, like, let’s just do our best to kind of make this work’.”

“Even now we try to laugh through it, but it’s unusual and frustrating,” Kross continued. “I think the both of us are happier off.”

Lee and Kross were both released on November 4th, 2021, in a batch of talent that also included Mia Yim, Athena, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Nia Jax, Taya Valkrie, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Scarlett Bordeaux, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.Kross has since gone on to compete for organizations such as CYN and MLW, while Lee recently found championship success in AEW, teaming with Swerve Strickland to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships by defeating Team Taz and then-champions the Young Bucks.

Lee and Kross had similar paths in WWE, as both men won the “NXT” Championship and looked poised for have success on the main roster. Lee would at least receive championship opportunities and work some notable matches, but he suffered health issues and was taken off TV for an extended period of time. In contrast, Kross’ main roster debut on “WWE Raw,” saw him lose to Jeff Hardy with a roll-up after about two minutes, a booking decision that many questioned, along with his bizarre new ring attire.

