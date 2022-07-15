AEW superstar Wardlow has been red hot as of late, winning the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky two weeks ago and defending it successfully this past week at Fyter Fest against Orange Cassidy. The up-and-coming star has an incredible big man build — standing 6’3″ and weighing over 250 pounds, Wardlow uses his size to powerbomb anything in sight, often multiple times.

The TNT Champion has the look of a typical professional wrestler, but according to the man himself, he grew up aspiring to a different style: that of Jeff Hardy. Wardlow has used Hardy’s famous finisher, the Swanton Bomb, in his matches, and names Hardy as someone he’s idolized throughout his career. Wardlow also said he’d love to team up with the Hardys during a recent interview, labeling that as his “ultimate dream match.”

Jumping on the red hot train that is Wardlow most recently was Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother and tag team partner, who reciprocated the champ’s sentiments. Hardy detailed his goal of one day joining forces with Wardlow alongside Jeff on the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

“From the first time I met Wardlow, I really appreciated him,” Hardy said. “He was very respectful, very nice, very kind, and he’s a good guy. I see a lot of potential in him as far as being a crossover into mainstream star, I think that would be possible for him. He’s a very talented guy, he can do so much more than you would expect him to for his size and look. He’s extremely athletic and he’s also a very charismatic, good-looking dude.

“I would love to do a trios run with Wardlow. Once again, once Brother Nero [Jeff] takes care of himself and gets where he needs to be, Matt, Jeff, and Wardlow together would be really really fun. Be trios tag team champs one day, if we get those titles.”

As far the trios titles are concerned, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed back in June that the belts have already been made, though we have yet to see them officially revealed. Khan has gone on the record stating that he’d like to wait for Kenny Omega to come back before introducing the belts — Omega has been out of action since November 2021.

As Matt referenced, any potential team-up between Wardlow and the Hardys would also have to wait for Jeff’s return — assuming he does return. Jeff was arrested on DUI and other charges back in June and was subsequently suspended from AEW and sent to a treatment facility. Khan has stated that the treatment represents Jeff’s “last chance” in AEW.

