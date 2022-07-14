While the Blackpool Combat Club has become known for its love of violence, brutality, violence, competition, violence, blood, and, to be frank, more violence, they’re also a group that likes to have fun. And if you don’t believe that to be true, a quick gander over to William Regal’s Twitter account will prove it to you.

The BCC’s leader recently posted a photo of himself and fellow stablemates Claudio Castagnoli, Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley — with blood running down his head — engaging in an entertaining pose.

“Being in the Blackpool Combat Club #BCC is utter Madness,” Regal said.

As it turns out, Regal’s use of the word “madness”, not to mention the specific pose, was a reference several wrestling fans understood. A few on social media pointed out that BCC was recreating the cover art for the 1979 record “One Step Beyond…” by British ska-pop band Madness. One fan even went as far as to recreate the album cover with the BCC members.

“One Step Beyond” should be the BCC’s group theme https://t.co/QHpwN52wp1 — Joe Gagne (@joegagne) July 14, 2022

Notably missing from this picture of utter “Madness” was fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson, a man who helped found the group with Moxley and Regal. The American Dragon has only been seen on AEW TV once since he, Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz lost the Jericho Appreciation Society at AEW Double or Nothing in an Anarchy in the Arena match — Danielson appeared in the June 22 episode of “AEW Dynamite” to announce he would miss AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door and the upcoming Blood and Guts match he was set to partake in. Castagnoli would replace him at Forbidden Door, defeating Zack Sabre Jr., and would give BCC the win at Blood and Guts by tapping out Matt Menard.

At this time, it’s unknown when Danielson will return to AEW to kick ass and recreate ska album photos with his BCC teammates. Reports have stated that Danielson is dealing with an injury (believed to be a concussion) suffered in Anarchy in the Arena. AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is also reportedly not in any rush to get Danielson back into the ring, preferring to be cautious with one of his top stars.

