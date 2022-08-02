Seth Rollins has addressed the future of his feud with Cody Rhodes.

“I mean, I’d like to get a win over him, so yes, I think there’s more there,” Rollins stated while speaking with “ Metro’s ”Alastair McGeorge. “I would imagine if he comes back, he’s probably gonna be gunning for me.”

He continued to say that he believes that Rhodes still has unfinished business with him, given that he was enraged after losing their Hell In A Cell match and used a sledgehammer to hit Rhodes on the back of his neck. He then described the match between them as business, albeit with a unique circumstance. The match concluded a trio of bouts between the pair, with the first occurring at this year’s WrestleMania when Rhodes defeated Rollins, making his return to the company after six years as Rollins’ mystery opponent. They then faced off at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch, where Rhodes again took home the win.

Rhodes tore his pec during a gym session ahead of the aforementioned Hell In A Cell match but worked through it to get the match done despite the visible bruising on his torso and arm. He has been out with the injury ever since and is not expected to return for quite some time. Rollins also said that he assumes that he automatically has a target on his back whenever Rhodes returns.

Rollins has been in a feud with Riddle while he waits for Rhodes to make his much-anticipated return. Rollins began launching attacks on the Original Bro, and the two men were initially set to have a match at Saturday’s Summerslam pay-per-view. However, the match was canceled at the last minute due to a kayfabe injury Riddle is suffering from in storyline.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit “Metro” with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]