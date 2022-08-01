Coming out of WWE SummerSlam, the red brand saw returns, debuts, and even a celebrity having his first one-on-one match in company history.

Most notably, Triple H, in his first couple of weeks in charge of creative, clearly sought to shake things up in the women’s division. With the “Raw” Women’s Championship staying around the waist of Bianca Belair for now, her next major challenge became apparent when a returning Bayley made her way down the ramp before stopping, allowing two other wrestlers to join her in shocking fashion — Dakota Kai, who was released back in April from “NXT,” and Iyo Sky, formerly known as Io Shirai, also making her return from injury and having seemingly signed a new contract. The trio entered the ring and faced down Belair, who was unexpectedly backed up by Becky Lynch, whom Belair had just defeated for the championship.

Also on the “Raw” side of SummerSlam, Logan Paul made his singles debut when he took on The Miz, busting out moves that we had not seen the social media influencer perform prior to this match. Miz had Maryse and Ciampa at ringside to start out with, but later into the match, AJ Styles came out to help fight off Ciampa, leaving just Maryse in Miz’s corner. Paul defeated Miz using Miz’s own move, the Skull Crushing Finale.

Bobby Lashley has now beaten Theory in back-to-back PLEs at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, retaining his United States Championship over Mr. Money in the Bank in fairly quick action. Theory would be seen again in the main event of SummerSlam, attempting to cash in during the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but Lesnar hit Theory with an F-5 before Theory had the chance to cash in, and he left the arena still holding the battered briefcase Reigns used as a weapon to help put Lesnar away.

In the last “Raw” match of the night, the Mysterios went 2-0 over The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest as the father and son team secured the win off of a returning Edge’s help.

As of early Monday morning, nothing has been promoted for “Raw,” but you can certainly expect fallout from SummerSlam, likely in all four of these storylines.

