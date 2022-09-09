Booker T Discusses What It Was Like To Work With CM Punk On WWE Backstage

Booker T and Punk worked in WWE at the same time between 2005 and 2007 until Booker T was not with the company anymore. The two only met in singles competition one time — on an episode of "SmackDown" in 2007 — from which Punk came out victorious. Booker T discussed his relationship with the two-time AEW World Champion.

"Punk has always had that. Even on Backstage, Punk always had an enigma about himself. He always knew how to make fans feel a certain way when they watch him, and that right there is a very, very unique quality but people think I got heat with CM Punk, but I've always got along with CM Punk, even though I have sometimes controversial statements, let's just say that. But I'm just speaking from the real. I'm never going to say something that I can't say in somebody's face and it's normally going to be constructive more than personal 10 times out of 10 times."

Since coming to AEW at All Out 2021, Punk has boasted a record of 21-2, with his only losses coming at the hands of MJF and Jon Moxley, both of which he defeated following his loss to them.

