Booker T Discusses What It Was Like To Work With CM Punk On WWE Backstage
CM Punk has been in the news quite a bit this week following a backstage altercation involving Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, along with other backstage talent. Following this altercation, which was the result of Punk's comments during the AEW All Out media scrum, he was forced to vacate the AEW World Championship and Omega and the Young Bucks likewise vacated the AEW World Trios Championships; multiple parties involved have reportedly been suspended. This is not the first time Punk has caused issues within a locker room and, in exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed what it was like to work alongside Punk and how guys can make the most money in wrestling.
"Let me tell you. My wrestling company I own, Reality of Wrestling, I was one of the first guys to bring a no name CM Punk into Reality of Wrestling, all right. Before he was ever a big shot and famous, I saw something in CM Punk as far as being a guy who pretty much tried to understand what the psychology of the business was. And he figured that out very, very well because the best wrestlers aren't the guys that actually go out and perform the best and they really aren't ... The guys that make the most money aren't the greatest in ring performers, but they have some kind of connection with those fans."
Booker T Discussed His Personal Relationship With Punk.
Booker T and Punk worked in WWE at the same time between 2005 and 2007 until Booker T was not with the company anymore. The two only met in singles competition one time — on an episode of "SmackDown" in 2007 — from which Punk came out victorious. Booker T discussed his relationship with the two-time AEW World Champion.
"Punk has always had that. Even on Backstage, Punk always had an enigma about himself. He always knew how to make fans feel a certain way when they watch him, and that right there is a very, very unique quality but people think I got heat with CM Punk, but I've always got along with CM Punk, even though I have sometimes controversial statements, let's just say that. But I'm just speaking from the real. I'm never going to say something that I can't say in somebody's face and it's normally going to be constructive more than personal 10 times out of 10 times."
Since coming to AEW at All Out 2021, Punk has boasted a record of 21-2, with his only losses coming at the hands of MJF and Jon Moxley, both of which he defeated following his loss to them.
