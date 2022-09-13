Tony Khan Lauds AEW Dynamite Viewership Following WWE Raw Dip

AEW boss Tony Khan appears to be a fan of many things; Fullham F.C., the Jacksonville Jaguars, pro wrestling, and (understandably) wanting nothing to do with wild backstage fights that may be going around his AEW locker room. Another thing he really loves; AEW continuing to be successful, something Khan, arguably the second-biggest wrestling promoter in the world, likes to remind people of every chance he gets.

And Khan did so again today, taking to Twitter to hype up AEW's recent performances, as well as tomorrow's episode of "AEW Dynamite." "Thanks to YOU, we've been in cable's top 2 shows viewers age 18-49 for 15 straight Wednesdays, & reached 1 million+ total viewers on 3 straight Wednesdays for the first time in 11 months! We're back TOMORROW with a HUGE Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite & the Tournament of Champions!" Despite their being no mention of AEW's rival promotion or yesterday's episode of "Raw", some have taken Khan's comments to be a slight against WWE. "Raw" which had been riding high in the ratings since a new regime headed by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H took over, saw a dip in the ratings this past Monday while facing competition from the Emmys and the return of ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Regardless of the reasoning, as Khan pointed out, "AEW Dynamite" will be on the air again tomorrow night from Albany, New York. The show, as revealed officially on "AEW Rampage", will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara in semi-finals matches of the AEW Tournament of Champions, as well as Hikaru Shida and AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm taking on Britt Baker and Serena Deeb in tag team action. For now, there appear to be no plans for CM Punk or The Elite to make their return.