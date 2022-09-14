Backstage News On Whether Producer Roles Have Changed Under Triple H

Though numerous changes have taken place in WWE, both on TV and backstage, since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer at the end of July, the new regime doesn't appear to have affected the company's producers as of yet. According to Fightful Select, despite the belief from backstage staff that Levesque would shift around some positions and workloads, agents and producers have thus far kept the same positions they held under Vince McMahon.

In the time that Levesque has been in control of creative, fans have noticed numerous onscreen changes to the company, with the most recent being an apparent shift of the "NXT" brand, signaling a new era for the company's development show to replace "NXT 2.0." This lines up with earlier reports that the brand would return to Levesque's "original vision" for the show. Additionally, Levesque has reportedly loosened restrictions when it comes to what WWE stars can say and do on TV. This includes allowing wrestlers to call matches in the ring, as well as allowing certain words, such as "wrestling," to be said on television once again. In the past, restrictions had been put in place on many words that McMahon did not want to be said on the company's shows for one reason or another.

Many of these recent changes seem to be popular with the company's roster of stars. Numerous WWE talent have given their opinions on Levesque taking over, from Kevin Owens to Bianca Belair. So far, those who have spoken out seem to feel quite excited about the future of the company with "The Game" at the helm.