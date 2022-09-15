MJF Gives Hope To Heartbroken Fans Following Engagement

When the news broke earlier today that MJF got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, many people were happy for the AEW star. Alas, there were evidently also some out there who were sad to see that the "Mensch of the Censh" was no longer on the market. But fear not lonely hearted wrestling fans out there, because MJF doesn't want you to give up on your hopes and dreams.

After Sportskeeda tweeted out a congratulatory message to the happy couple Thursday afternoon, MJF took to Twitter to deliver the following response.

"Ladies panicking on my TL don't worry," MJF tweeted. "Just cuz there's a goalie doesn't mean you can't score. Strive for greatness."

It's been eventful over the past several days for MJF. Besides his engagement, the AEW star cut another notable promo on Wednesday night's "Dynamite" and introduced his "stable on retainer", The Firm, run by MJF's long-time friend Stokely Hathaway. MJF spent a good portion of Thursday on social media trading barbs with WWE star Sheamus, with the two having several entertaining exchanges.

With all of that now behind him, MJF will surely turn to two things; planning a wedding, and cashing in his Casino Ladder Match chip against the winner of next Wednesday's AEW World Championship match during the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The title will be contested between the two finalists of the Tournament of Champions, with Jon Moxley taking on Bryan Danielson in a battle of Blackpool Combat Club members.