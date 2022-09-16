MJF's Mother Comments On Recent Engagement

Yesterday, September 15, 2022, is a day that many will likely forget as the years go by. But it'll be a day MJF remembers for a long time, as the AEW star got engaged to his long time girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum, and also engaged in some social media banter with WWE star Sheamus as an added bonus. Now a day later, MJF's immediate family is discussing the news of his upcoming nuptials, while also giving their son a fair warning.

Earlier Friday afternoon, MJF's mother, Nina Friedman, had this to say on Twitter about her baby boy's engagement. "Its About Fuc#n time you are in the news for doing something decent!!" Friedman tweeted. "If you ever break up....we are staying with Naomi!!!" Statements like this may give MJF pause abut certain things, like his tweet yesterday when he offered up encouragement to female wrestling fans disappointed he was off the market. Of course, this is also not the first time MJF has felt the wrath of his mother, or either of his parents, who have brought anti-MJF signs to AEW tapings they have attended, and have even called MJF out on social media in a display of tough love.

Fortunately for MJF, he still has his AEW World Championship match to look forward to either way, thanks to him winning the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out with the help of The Firm, a new heel stable formed by manager Stokely Hathaway. He will now await the winner of Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson next week at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" to determine his future opponent.