Powerhouse Hobbs Reflects On Working With CM Punk

Two years ago at this time, Powerhouse Hobbs was just Will Hobbs, a longtime veteran of the California independent scene who was finally getting his shot at the big time after signing with AEW. It's been all uphill for him since then, with Hobbs becoming a pivotal member of Team Taz before recently finding himself in his first major program against tag team partner turned enemy Ricky Starks, with the two exchanging big victories against each other.

Despite that, arguably the biggest thing Hobbs has been involved in during his AEW stay was his match with CM Punk at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe Stadium just one year ago. In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Hobbs reflected on his mindset going into the match and how he felt coming out of it. "It was one of those things where I took it personal, as a challenge," Hobbs said. "I think a lot of people wanted to see what I could do, and how I would act under pressure. You know, I'm a big baseball fan, and it felt like a grand slam that night."

Serving as the opening contest for "Rampage: Grand Slam", the match saw Hobbs take Punk, in his second match since joining AEW, to the limit, before Punk was able to pick up the victory. Whether or not the two ever cross paths again is unclear, as Punk's AEW status has become uncertain following a torn triceps injury he suffered at AEW All Out and a post-show backtage incident involving him, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.