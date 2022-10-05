Tony Khan Says This AEW Star Has A Lot Of Heat In The Locker Room

AEW and backstage heat have been a common combination over the past few months, as AEW suspended talents such as Kenny Omega, CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and Ace Steel following a backstage altercation after All Out. Other stars such as Eddie Kingston, following a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara, and Jeff Hardy, due to being charged with DUI just months after signing with AEW, have also been suspended.

Yesterday, Andrade El Idolo and Guevara got into a Twitter argument, with Jose the Assistant confirming an incident between the two occurring while they were in a storyline together. AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed the heat surrounding El Idolo on "Busted Open Radio."

"We've seen on September 7 that the Dark Order, of course Number Ten, Hangman [Page], all those guys, recently they've been approached by La Faccion Ingobernable," Khan said. "Hangman versus Rush, it also directly ties to something that's going to be happening Friday. ... Andrade El Idolo versus Number Ten Vance, and that situation has escalated really quickly, as has Andrade's heat around the office and locker room. So much that if Andrade loses this match, he will lose AEW forever."

In the match between El Idolo and Vance on this Friday's "AEW Rampage," El Idolo must leave AEW forever if he loses. If Vance loses, he must give up the mask he wears ,which was given to him by the late Mr. Brodie Lee. El Idolo has recently tweeted "#FreeElIdolo," which could signify that he would like to leave AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.