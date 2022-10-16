Jim Ross Is Happy To See Recently Re-Signed WWE Star Back In The Game

WWE Extreme Rules this past weekend saw the long-awaited return and reveal of the "White Rabbit" Bray Wyatt, who made his first appearance with the company since being released in 2021. The charismatic superstar ended the premium live event after weeks of anticipation, holding his classic lantern, turning to the camera, and saying "I'm back" before blowing out the light to close the show.

The mysterious return of Wyatt caught the eyes and ears of many in the business, given the level of attention his return created for the night, breaking nearly every WWE Extreme Rules PLE record in the show's history. Someone very familiar with Wyatt's work, given his history with Bray's family the Rotunda's, is former WWE Head of Talent Relations Jim Ross, who heaped praise on the way his comeback was handled by his previous employer.

"I think he's a big-time player and I'm glad he's back," Ross said, during the latest episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast. "I'm not sure where they're headed with that deal, nor would I like to know, I like to watch it all unfold when I get a chance. Somebody earlier asked if I watch WWE, I watch it sometimes, but I do because I'm a wrestling fan. I've got my brand, AEW is my brand, and that's what I'm buying my groceries on but I think he's a hell of a talent.

"He's got that Blackjack Mulligan and Mike Rotunda blood running through his veins, he's athletic as hell for a 300-pound guy. I'm glad he's back, I'm glad anybody is back for any company if everybody is on board. In other words, I believe that this is going to make Bray Wyatt very happy and very fulfilled and I think that's a good thing."