Lamar Jackson Responds To Chris Jericho Calling Him Out

Things were happening on "AEW Dynamite" last night, to say the least. The show began with Jeff Jarrett joining AEW by hitting Darby Allin with a guitar, and by the midpoint had featured the long-awaited return of Colt Cabana. Later, Katsuyori Shibata saved Orange Cassidy from an attack by Pac, then proceeded to agree to a match with Cassidy tomorrow on "AEW Rampage." That was of course followed by rapper Rick Ross appearing to defend Swerve Strickland against accusations (or as Ross put it, false accusations) made by partner Keith Lee, just as everyone predicted.

Oh, and Lamar Jackson was also there. The star quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens got a huge ovation while walking through the crowd during Jon Moxley and Lee Moriarty's match, and was later called out by Chris Jericho prior to Jericho's match with Cabana. It was a big enough moment that Jackson was asked about it today after Raven's practice, which the team posted on Twitter.

"I got called out," Jackson said with a smile. "I wasn't looking for it. I wasn't thinking he was going to call me out. Chris Jericho called me out. I was like 'Damn.' I didn't hear what he said at first, then they told me and I started laughing. I'm like 'This man is crazy.' I enjoyed it though, because growing up I was a huge fan of wrestling. It was cool to go see that." Ultimately Jackson didn't follow in the footsteps of football Hall of Famer/occasional pro wrestler Kevin Greene in getting physical, though he was surely rooting for the Blackpool Combat Club as they battled Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society up on the ramp. As of this writing, Jericho has not responded to Jackson's post practice remarks.