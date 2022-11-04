Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup

With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow.

The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling it "one to remember." The photo of the venue mirrored similar setups to previous Crown Jewel events, making the WWE's return to Saudi Arabia aesthetically like its previous appearances.

Tomorrow's PLE will be headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his unified belts against YouTube star Logan Paul, who will be looking to capture a world championship in just his third WWE match. The card will also feature several marquee matches including a Royal Rumble 2022 rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, and the "Monster vs Giant" battle when Braun Strowman and Omos face off. The show will also include matches with stipulations, including Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre inside of a steel cage and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending her championship against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match.

This tweet followed today's WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, which featured the first WWE appearance from Jake Paul, who was introduced by his brother, Logan, who arrived atop a camel, and noted Jake would be in his corner for the main event. At the beginning of the presser, Stephanie appeared with her husband Triple H, sharing a moment with GEA Chairman He Turki Alalshika, handing him a WWE title belt.