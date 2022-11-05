Orange Cassidy Took Out His Pandemic Frustration On This AEW Star

Orange Cassidy has been a key cog of AEW, from it's early days, through the COVID-19 pandemic when AEW ran shows exclusively at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla., till now when Cassidy is the AEW All-Atlantic Champion. As someone who thrives on feeding off the energy of fans, Cassidy seems like the type of performer who wouldn't have loved performing in front of empty seats during the height of the pandemic.

Indeed, Cassidy confirmed as much, in his own special way, during an interview with WBAL-TV 11. He did admit, however, that he took solace in one thing from that time.

"I'm not going to lie to you; it was bad," Cassidy said. "I did not like it. The only reason wrestling is what it is, is because of the fans. To not hear them, to not be there, it was tough. So I took it out on Chris Jericho. I punched him in the face a bunch, and then knocked him in a big pool of Mimosa to beat him."

Fans will recall that Cassidy and Jericho were largely joined at the hip for a good portion of the early days of AEW's stay in Jacksonville, with highlights including a debate and Cassidy ruining one of Jericho's many jackets by dropping orange juice on it from the ceiling. The two wrestled on three occasions, with Jericho taking the first match, Cassidy getting revenge in the second and then winning the feud when he defeated Jericho in the first and only Mimosa Mayhem match. Jericho has still yet to get his revenge on Cassidy.

