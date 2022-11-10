Alexa Bliss Is Unsure About Part Of Her WWE Presentation

Alexa Bliss has been a walking example of character evolution throughout her time in WWE. After donning a tutu and serving as a heel manager in "NXT," Bliss morphed into "The Goddess" while winning the "SmackDown" and "Raw" Women's Championships on the main roster. Throughout 2021, Bliss embraced a darker role and became involved with Bray Wyatt's Fiend gimmick. Even without Bray Wyatt in WWE, Bliss continued to find new ways to change elements of who she was — then by heavily relying on Lily, her demonic doll.

The multi-time champion recognizes that she's in a state of flux right now, even while she currently teams up with Asuka and feuds with Damage CTRL. During a recent interview with Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland, Bliss elaborated on how she feels a little stuck in her status quo.

"It is [strange], and that's why I think about it a lot more recently because I don't really know where I'm at right now when it comes to character-wise," Bliss said. "So I think about like, 'Man, I've been eight to nine different personas in my career.'" When asked if she thinks evolving is the secret to her success, Bliss recalled hearing that the secret to longevity in the wrestling industry is to constantly be evolving. "I tried to always evolve, and I am actually trying to even change from what I'm doing now," Bliss added while hinting she's hoping to transition into a character that she can further sink her teeth into.

Bliss recently held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka for less than a week before dropping the titles at Crown Jewel. She is now preparing to compete in WarGames, teaming with Asuka, Bianca Belair, and a pair of mystery partners at WWE Survivor Series on November 26.