Hijo Del Vikingo's First Non-AAA US Bookings Revealed

Even with a recent injury scare that is expected to keep him out a few weeks, AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo is poised to finish the year off strong, now armed with his US visa that will allow him to work stateside. But while Vikingo's first match on US soil will take place for AAA in Tempe, Arizona on December 3, other bookings he's taking in the US are starting to get announced.

The first domino fell yesterday, when GCW announced that Vikingo would be appearing at their Americaz Most Wanted event on December 16, though no opponent was announced. The same couldn't be said for Northwest promotion DEFY Wrestling however, when the promotion announced earlier this afternoon that Vikingo would be coming in on December 17 to compete with one of DEFY's top stars and a future AEW star.

"WATCH OUT BELOW!!" DEFY tweeted. "EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO on his first US excursion battles NICK WAYNE!"

Masked Republic, who's lucha libre agency has been entrusted by AAA to facilitate Vikingo's worldwide bookings, had this to say about the announcements, and teased that more was to come.

"After the AAA event in Tempe, AZ on 12/3, Hijo del Vikingo makes his first weekend in the U.S. a big one with GCW on 12/16 in LA and DEFY 12/17 in Seattle," Masked Republic tweeted. "Stay tuned for additional markets heading up to 'Mania weekend."

Vikingo will also find himself busy in Mexico soon enough as well. He is scheduled to defend his AAA Mega Championship against AEW's newest signing, Bandido, on December 28, at an AAA TV taping in Acupulco, Guerrero, Mexico.