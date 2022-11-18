Backstage News On Colt Cabana AEW Dynamite Match And CM Punk's Status

Colt Cabana's recent return to AEW television to challenge Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship on the November 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite" certainly caught fans by surprise. The timing proved interesting given the narrative that has persisted in wrestling circles that his former friend CM Punk was allegedly responsible for his relocation out of AEW and onto the ROH roster. Those rumors contributed to the backstage events that transpired post-All Out, which has seen Punk away from AEW since, and, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cabana's appearance has only helped to make things worse between Punk and the company.

While Punk remains steadfast that he was in no way involved in Cabana's movement, there is a lot of AEW talent that believe differently an opposite view and are not shy about sharing that perception. Plus, now the word is that Cabana's "Dynamite" appearance was a call made by Tony Khan; no one else was responsible for the idea.

On yesterday's AEW Full Gear media call, Khan once again declined to comment on Punk's status in AEW, although he added that he only had good things to say about Punk's contributions to AEW. Rumblings of contract buyout talks between Punk and AEW surfaced about a month ago, but there doesn't appear to have been any movement on that front since. Punk remains a part of AEW, and surprisingly his merchandise was still being sold at the arena last week.

The former AEW World Champion is in the midst of recovery from a triceps injury he suffered during his match with Jon Moxley at All Out. However, his is said to be going really well, which bodes well for him if he does choose to re-enter the squared circle at some point in the future, whether that still be for AEW or somewhere else.