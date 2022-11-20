Matt Hardy Gives Blunt Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett

2022 has been a wild ride for Jeff Jarrett. He started the year by facing Effy at GCW's first event at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom. Double J then returned to the WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events but left again shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The Hall of Famer would also appear at AAA's "TripleMania XXX" and "Ric Flair's Last Match" before popping up in AEW alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. And in addition to the King of the Mountain taking on the Director of Business Development role, Jarrett also made his in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion at "Full Gear" against Sting and Darby Allin.

While many believe that the multi-time champion and prolific promoter has a lot to offer All Elite Wrestling, not everyone is as excited to have him around the company. One such person is Matt Hardy. Initially, the Broken One was complimentary about Jarrett's hiring due to the wealth of experience he brings to the table. However, on the latest edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the legendary tag team performer got incredibly candid about his relationship with his new co-worker.

"It's no secret that Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett don't exchange Christmas cards," Matt said, before noting that his wife Reby isn't a big fan. But after saying it is what it is, Big Money Matt mentioned their bloody 2015 confrontation at Wrestlecade that required Hardy to get 30 stitches, noting "I can't go into detail how pissed off Reby was" for making Hardy and his family stay in the hospital overnight. Hardy says Jarrett is "lucky" that a rematch never happened because Hardy would have "busted him open."

However, he did give Double J credit for being a survivor. Just like his "Unkillable" persona, Hardy said that Jarrett "will not die."