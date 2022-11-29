Bobby Fish Takes Undisputed Shot At WWE's The Bloodline

Over the past few months, Bobby Fish has wrestled in Impact, boxed in Dubai, had some comments that raised a few eyebrows, and notoriously asked "where's the lie?" to a reaction the likes of which many have never seen. Now the former Undisputed Era/Undisputed Elite member is looking to do some comparing and contrasting between his famous faction and another going strong right now.

On Instagram, Fish posted a photo of both the Undisputed Era, featuring himself, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, and WWE's Bloodline, featuring Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. In addition, Fish also tagged all the men in the photo, as well as WWE, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

"Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!" Fish said.

If Fish is potentially looking at setting up a match between the two stables, he may be waiting awhile. Both Cole and O'Reilly continue to be signed with AEW on long-term deals, and both are currently out of action, with Cole recovering from a concussion while O'Reilly recovers from neck surgery. It's unclear when either will be able to return to the ring.

The Bloodline, meanwhile, look as strong as they ever have following Survivor Series WarGames, with the group defeating Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and the Brawling Brutes in WarGames after Zayn low-blowed his long-time friend/rival Owens to help secure the win. While he had largely been accepted by the group leading into the match, Zayn's actions seemed to solidify his standing, with even the skeptical Jey Uso embracing him following the match.