Sasha Banks Trademark Hints At Pro Wrestling Return

It's a day that ends in the letter "y," which means the wheels on the "what on earth is Sasha Banks doing?" bus are continuing to go round and round. Between new movie roles, training with Juventud Guerrera, appearances at Boston Celtics games, and the usual round of wild internet speculation, Banks has been plenty busy, as wrestling fans continue to wonder what her next move in wrestling will be since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May. Banks' latest trademark filing may provide another clue.

On December 1, Banks, with the help of "gimmick attorney" Michael Dockins, filed to trademark her real name, Mercedes Varnado. Banks was seeking to trademark her name for entertainment services regarding live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician, and entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling, including wrestling contests, wrestling exhibits, performances, and live appearances.

This trademark follows several trademark filings in late November that were possibly tied to Banks. Filings were made for the name "Mercdes Mone'" and terms "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" and "Statement Maker." Neither Banks nor Dockins have confirmed or denied any connection between Banks and those trademark filings.

Banks trademarking her real name for use in wrestling and other projects suggests that she might be looking to make her in-ring return outside of WWE, where she would be unlikely to use her real name. After fans changed Banks' name at Survivor Series WarGames two weeks ago — which reportedly was muted by WWE on the broadcast — it was reported the two sides had engaged in contract talks, but that the situation was considered "muddy." This is in line with another report in October, which suggested there had been hangups between WWE and Banks regarding a return.