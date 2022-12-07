Clarification On Conrad Thompson's Relationship With AAA

It was a big weekend for Lucha Libre AAA, as the promotion branched out from Mexico to run an event in Tempe, Arizona's Mullett Arena this past Saturday, its second event in the U.S. this year. AAA is expected to run another event this upcoming WrestleMania weekend, reportedly taking place in a 7,000-seat arena in Carson, California.

One person who won't be involved in the show is Conrad Thompson. The podcast host has been linked to the event, with reports saying he would be co-promoting it alongside AAA. However, in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Thompson revealed that he has no official involvement with the show.

"I don't work for AAA. I don't work for Impact. I don't work for AEW. I don't work for WWE," Thompson said. "I think the world of Dorian [Roldan], the fellow who owns AAA and is sort of leading that charge, and I hope that their show in Tempe this past week was super successful.

"My understanding is it was the first time any event was ran in that arena, and [it was] pretty notable that Cain Velasquez was there. I saw your report that maybe he's going to do something in L.A. Yes, I would love to be helpful for anyone and everyone to try to succeed in wrestling, but I don't have an official title. I don't work in any official capacity with any wrestling company."

While Thompson won't be involved, one person who fans may see at the show is the aforementioned Velasquez. Wrestling Inc. learned earlier this week that Velasquez has an agreement with AAA for at least five more dates and is in the mix to work AAA's WrestleMania weekend show.