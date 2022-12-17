Ricky Starks Expands His Thougts On Solo Sikoa And The Bloodline

Ricky Starks and Solo Sikoa have shown their comradeship with one another over the past week, with Starks tweeting his appreciation for The Bloodline member and Sikoa responding by sharing his admiration for Starks' microphone skills. Now, Starks has revealed what Sikoa's comments meant to him.

"I think every artist wants to be somewhat recognized for their work, and as I always say, I'm sensitive about my ish," Starks told ComicBook.com. "It's really nice to see someone think of me in that light. Shoutout to Solo, I think all of [The Bloodline] are doing great right now ... I'm not really one for few words, but that was really cool to see and go, 'Damn, okay, I'm doing something right."

The last couple of weeks has been quite eventful for Starks. He won the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on the November 23 edition of "Dynamite". Two weeks later on the December 7 show, he won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale to earn himself the Dynamite Diamond Ring and followed up his win with an intense exchange of words with AEW World Champion MJF. Starks faced MJF for his title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring at the "Winter Is Coming" special, but ultimately fell short.

Sikoa has been dominating WWE alongside his older brothers and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The five men most recently won the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

