AEW Rampage Preview (12/30): Best Friends Clash, Cargill Vs. Hogan, Yuta Takes On Swerve

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" offers up another fully-loaded card for fans, with three matches and four advertised promo segments scheduled for the show. Following the backstage confrontation between the Best Friends and Kip Sabian on this week's "AEW Dynamite," Orange Cassidy has given Trent Beretta a shot at the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, stating that Beretta had earned a title match before Sabian. This will be the first time Cassidy and Beretta face off in an AEW ring, as the two stablemates have previously been on the same page consistently.

Also gearing up for action is Jade Cargill, who will defend her TBS Championship against former Baddie Kiera Hogan. Following a build-up of tension within Cargill's group, Hogan was let go as a member of the Baddies last month, and would later team up with Madison Rayne and Skye Blue to wrestle her former allies on "Dynamite." Will Hogan be the one to finally topple Cargill and her massive winning streak?

Wednesday's "Dynamite" saw Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta confront Swerve Strickland following his dastardly betrayal of Keith Lee and the formation of his new group, Mogul Affiliates, last week. Yuta told Swerve he wasn't too surprised by his actions and challenged him to a match, which Swerve accepted.

Along with all of the in-ring action, AEW has promised that Jon Moxley, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, and the duo of Sting and Darby Allin will all get the chance to speak tonight. Lastly, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh will be able to respond to The Acclaimed after the AEW World Tag Team Champions released a verbal beatdown via music video this past Wednesday ridiculing the group, Jarrett in particular.