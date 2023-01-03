Former WWE Star Kalisto Debuts In New Promotion

As Sasha Banks reportedly prepares to make her NJPW debut tomorrow at Wrestle Kingdom 17, a few of her friends are also beginning to pop up in Japan. It was reported yesterday that Naomi had flown to Japan to at least show support for Banks, and another longtime pal of the former WWE star has just gotten a gig with another Japanese promotion, DDT. That pal is Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as WWE's Kalisto, whose debut for DDT occurred this morning at DDT First Dream. The fan-run Dramatic DDT twitter account caught the footage of his debut. "Samuray Del Sol will be at Judgement 2023 on 21st March," the tweet read. "But he's in Tokyo right now!"

Samuray Del Sol will be at Judgement 2023 on 21st March. But heâ€™s in Tokyo right now! #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/kNQreHgoXQ — Dramatic DDT (@DramaticDDT) January 3, 2023

In the footage, Del Sol, speaking English, declared how excited he was to be in DDT, before doing his patented "LUCHA!" chant before the audience. While the date was given for Del Sol's DDT debut, an opponent is not yet announced for him. It is unclear if this means Del Sol will be at the Tokyo Dome with Banks tomorrow, though it wouldn't be out of the question given their friendship.

A 17-year veteran, the former Kalisto has largely been out of the ring since his release from WWE in April 2021, having only wrestled 13 matches since. His most notable have been challenging for the AAA World Tag Team Championship with Aero Star on the November 3, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite", and challenging for the then-vacant AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania Regia a month later.