Mercedes Mone Trains With Former WWE Turned NJPW Stars

Mercedes Mone entered NJPW in a big way at Wrestle Kingdom 17, laying out KAIRI and challenging her for the IWGP Women's Championship at the upcoming Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. That's next month though, which means the former Sasha Banks has plenty of time to get ready. And she's doing so with another former WWE star turned NJPW star, and an NJPW star turned WWE star turned NJPW star again. On Instagram Thursday evening, KUSHIDA posted a photo of himself, Mone, and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, following a training session at NJPW's LA Dojo. KUSHIDA later posted a second photo, showing himself and Mone training in the ring.

"The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM [if I could join tomorrow's class?]" KUSHIDA posted. "I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We're LOVE Pro wrestling. Respect." It's been a very eventful week overall for KUSHIDA, who is only a few days removed from challenging Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." Unfortunately, the former 6-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion came up short against Allin, despite a spirited effort.

As for Mone, KUSHIDA and Rosser represent the latest of the numerous training partners the former WWE star has had, as she's also been spotted training in Spain, Mexico with lucha legend Juventud Guerrera, and Sendai Girls during her recent time in Japan. All in all, she should be more than prepared for Battle in the Valley.