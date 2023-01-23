Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar's Raw XXX Status

It's a pretty big Monday night for WWE and its longest-running weekly episodic show. Not only is "WWE Raw" finally free and clear of "Monday Night Football," but the TV show is celebrating its 30th year on the air with a special "Raw Is XXX" episode. Naturally, many stars will be in the building tonight, though perhaps not Vin Diesel of "XXX" fame, and reports now reveal there was one former champion WWE would've really liked to have included this evening.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE had hopes that Brock Lesnar would've been able to make tonight's "Raw Is XXX" show. The tense used in the report suggested that Lesnar wouldn't be on "Raw," though no confirmation was given. The report comes only a few days after Lesnar was revealed to be on the cover of the upcoming DVD release for "Raw is XXX," hinting that he'd make an appearance tonight.

Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE programming since the fall, when he once again reignited sparks with old rival Bobby Lashley. The two would collide at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, with Lesnar defeating Lashley in a quick match. Prior to that, Lesnar had been feuding with long-time rival Roman Reigns, culminating in a WWE SummerSlam 2022 match which saw "The Tribal Chief" retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While it appears Lesnar won't be appearing tonight, WWE has confirmed several notable and controversial names, including Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. The show will also see The Usos defend the "Raw" Tag Team Championships against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of Judgment Day. Elsewhere, Sami Zayn will be on trial.