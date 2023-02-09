AEW Star Says Goldberg Has 'Panic Attack' When Given Microphone

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman certainly isn't shy when it comes to talking about fellow members of the professional wrestling world — sometimes complimentary, but most often insulting. In the past, MJF has spoken ill of respected wrestlers such as Trish Stratus and co-workers like Eddie Kingston, while also lavishing praise on despised heels like WWE's Roman Reigns. During an interview on "WTF with Marc Maron," Friedman had some more not-so-kind things to say about another wrestling veteran — four-time world champion Bill Goldberg.

"If you're a Jew, you love MJF," Friedman said. "Because, if you think about it, I'm really the first prolific world champion that just so happens to be Jewish in the history of the business that is good at talking and wrestling. [I] love Bill Goldberg to death, but [if] you put a mic in front of his mouth, he kind of has a bit of a panic attack." This isn't the first time Goldberg, who is reportedly allowed to speak unscripted when he appears on WWE television, has drawn criticism for his promos, with fellow Attitude Era star Sean "X-Pac" Waltman calling a previous Goldberg segment "forced."

As always, MJF was quite liberal with his use of put-downs and insults during his interview with Maron, leveling criticism toward WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, recent AEW celebrity guest Paul Walter Hauser, and Maron himself in addition to Goldberg. In recent weeks, much of Friedman's ire has been directed at AEW star Bryan Danielson, who has the AEW World Championship in his sights. As long as Danielson keeps winning each week leading to AEW Revolution, he will take on Friedman in a one-hour Iron Man match for the title there on March 5.