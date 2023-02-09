Eddie Kingston Blasts MJF In Profanity-Laced Tweet

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been on something of a tear against the company's world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, in recent days. Following his podcast comments berating MJF, Kingston has taken to Twitter, criticizing last night's "AEW Dynamite" for featuring too much of the AEW World Champion and proclaiming himself to be truly alone on the company's roster.

"Side note since we need to see his world champ [three] times within [an] hour and a half when it is a two-hour show," Kingston said. "F*** Ortiz, f*** House of Black, and f*** the roster. Born [alone], die alone, I tried. I don't need anyone including Mox and Penta. F*** everyone. Especially the 'pillars.'" AEW's "pillars" refer to a 2021 MJF promo that labeled himself, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara as the pillars of the company.

The AEW star also shared a specific WWE reference with regard to MJF's backstage promo from last night's Dynamite. "Big Katie Vick energy last night," Kingston stated. The "Katie Vick" storyline was a highly controversial aspect of a 2002 feud between Kane and Triple H, involving claims of murder, sexual assault, and much worse, all based around a car accident involving Kane and the fictional Vick.

These tweets from Kingston are just the latest in a string of insults between the two men. With MJF holding the AEW World Championship, it seems as though Kingston could be building up a title feud for the future. Friedman is currently set to face Bryan Danielson in a one-hour Iron Man match at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view next month. Should MJF make it out of that match with the title still in hand, Kingston will likely be waiting for him on the other side.