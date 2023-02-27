Backstage News On Logan Paul's Original WWE WrestleMania Opponent

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul are going to wrestle one another. Whether it's the endless amount of grievances Seth Rollins has with Paul personally or Paul getting involved at Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble to cost Rollins, the stars are aligned for them to settle their differences at this year's WrestleMania. However, as seamlessly as their feud has been brewing since January, Rollins may not have been the first choice for Paul's WrestleMania opponent.

According to Fightful Select, the initial idea was for Paul to take on none other than John Cena in April — a match Paul publicly pitched to Triple H to make happen. Around the time of Survivor Series, that's the bout that was penciled in, but a change in course came about not too long after. It was then that Cena's WrestleMania return was pivoted toward the reigning U.S. Champion Austin Theory. Theory was yanked from a live event in Toronto on December 30 to make it to Tampa where Cena would be participating in a tag match with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns, in order to shoot an angle backstage with Cena that would lead into their 'Mania bout. That segment remains under wraps and has yet to be rolled out onto WWE programming just yet.

That opened up Paul for Rollins whose own WrestleMania alternate plans didn't come to fruition. There were rumored to have been talks of him being involved in a championship match to crown a new titleholder while splitting Reigns' unified belts. However, that proved to not be the case. Reigns did not relinquish either of his titles, and Rollins went in another direction — the one we find ourselves in now.