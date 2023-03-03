WWE Announce Sami Zayn Vs. Solo Sikoa For Tonight's SmackDown

While this weekend may arguably belong to AEW — between tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage" and AEW Revolution this Sunday — WWE will have their own show going on in the form of "WWE SmackDown." And now, the promotion has decided to go ahead and make a pretty big match for tonight's episode. WWE announced said match earlier this afternoon on Twitter.

"BREAKING: Sami Zayn will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa TONIGHT on #SmackDown!" WWE tweeted. While this will be the first singles match ever between Zayn and Sikoa, the two are very familiar with each other thanks to the long-running storyline between Zayn and The Bloodline. While the story has predominantly focused on Zayn's interactions with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, it should be noted that Zayn and Sikoa were frequently teamed together as partners during Zayn's stint as the Honorary Uce. The duo went 3-1 as tag team partners between "SmackDown" and WWE live events.

Zayn vs. Sikoa will occur only a day before Zayn is set to collide with Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which will serve as a rematch from the two's previous encounter at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Alas, Reigns may find himself a bit distracted tonight on "SmackDown," as he looks set to have a confrontation with his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes. This will be their first face off since "The American Nightmare" won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble.