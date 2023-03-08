Logan Paul Advertised For Upcoming WWE RAW Ahead Of WrestleMania 39

It appears that Logan Paul will be appearing again on the road to WrestleMania 39. The social media phenom is being advertised for an appearance at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri — host to "WWE Raw" on March 20.

The last time we saw Paul on "Raw" was this past Monday when he engaged in a face-to-face confrontation with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. A match between the two has now been set for WrestleMania, and the March 20 date certainly will play a role in building more buzz toward their April bout. The rivalry between them both began at the Royal Rumble in January. Paul was involved in the titular match as a surprise entrant and proceeded to eliminate Rollins, extinguishing his hopes of landing in the main event of WrestleMania and another showdown with Roman Reigns.

Following this interaction, Rollins went on a widespread media tour bashing Paul and insulting any motivations he might have for getting involved in wrestling. Paul answered such criticism by inserting himself into the mix at last month's Elimination Chamber, wiping out Rollins and costing him the United States Championship that was well within his grasp. Since then, Rollins has been unable to keep Paul's name out of his mouth.

Paul's action inside the squared circle has been limited since his debut at last year's WrestleMania teaming with The Miz. However, his athleticism and overall demeanor have impressed fans and ring veterans alike who have started pondering where his ceiling in wrestling is if he chooses to stick with it.