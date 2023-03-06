Matt Cardona Names Logan Paul WWE's 2022 Rookie Of The Year

Logan Paul will be at "WWE Raw" tonight to confront Seth Rollins as their build to a potential WrestleMania match continues. Not only did he eliminate Rollins from the men's Royal Rumble match in January, but he also cost him the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber last month. Yet 2022 truly marked Paul's arrival on the wrestling scene.

And Matt Cardona agrees. Appearing on "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," Cardona explained why it's impossible to pick anybody else but Logan Paul as professional wrestling's 2022 Rookie of the Year. "I'm probably going to get some heat for this, but how is it not Logan Paul?" Cardona asked incredulously. "I mean, what this guy has done in the handful of matches that he has had — I mean, he had a world title match and held his own against Roman Reigns."

Cardona selected Paul over the likes of "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, former "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Nikkita Lyons, and The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa as well as AEW's Satnam Singh. Since his WWE debut in April 2021, Paul has had three matches: his showdown with Reigns at Crown Jewel last November, a win over the Mysterios alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 38, and a victory over The Miz at SummerSlam in July.

"Plus, he has such a huge fanbase outside the WWE," he added. "If you watch his matches, it doesn't seem like he's an outsider. He's an in-shape guy, very athletic, and has tons of charisma." So to those who Paul may have upset, whether by his social media presence or perceived outsider status, Cardona has a simple message for every last one of them. "I mean I'm sure it rubs some people the wrong way, but that's the business, pal."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.